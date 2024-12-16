Linear and digital: WBD Kids’ big bet on the future of entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Kids has had an eventful year. The network, which has three kids channels- Pogo, Cartoon Network, and Discovery Kids, has experimented on multiple fronts. While it has made significant investments in local content, it has also expanded its anime universe and innovated with new formats- all in a bid to solidify the network’s position as a leader in the market.

A strong year for kids’ entertainment in India

Uttam Pal Singh, head of the kids' cluster at Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia, told afaqs! that the network achieved remarkable growth in 2024, introducing localised hits such as Little Singham, Jay Jagannath, and Titoo. The network is also innovating with newer formats, such as launching a crossover between Chhota Bheem and Little Singham.

“Despite originating from separate universes and teams, we collaborated with our IP owners—Green Gold and Reliance Animation—to create a shared storytelling universe on Pogo. This collaboration resulted in four movies, all of which ranked number one during their launch weeks, with the first movie setting a record as the highest-rated kids' film in the genre,” says Singh.

Uttam Pal Singh and Tanaz Mehta

Leveraging India’s growing kids' universe

India’s expanding kids' entertainment market provides WBD with long-term growth opportunities. Singh highlights that traditional television remains a trusted medium for parents due to established IPs and compliance. As a result, its investments are primarily centered on linear television, with animation drawing significant appeal.

“For us, the primary audience in terms of reach and engagement remains on television, which continues to grow in India, albeit at a steady rather than double-digit rate. Linear television remains strong, and animation, with its mass appeal, has a significant impact in this space.”

The network’s content is available in six regional languages—Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—ensuring cultural resonance and maximising brand engagement opportunities.

While television remains the primary focus, WBD is broadening its reach through platforms like Discovery+, which features top-performing shows such as Little Singham. The network has also partnered with Prime Video to launch CN Rewind, a curated add-on channel featuring classics such as The Powerpuff Girls and Tom & Jerry. Additionally, it is active on social media and YouTube to ensure kids wherever they prefer to engage.

Expanding beyond TV with strategic partnerships

Successful TV shows often extend to OTT platforms, although WBD is not yet creating original OTT content for kids.

“Currently, growth and investment in OTT platforms are largely focused on live-action content, typically in the form of limited episodic series. There are only a few examples of animated shows or IPs being developed for OTT,” he explains.

Since the network offers its content in six regional feeds, it provides brands an opportunity to maximise impact by engaging with localised characters and content, driving higher viewership and co-viewing beyond kids.

WBD’s strategy includes partnerships with brands aiming to leverage family-friendly content. Tanaz Mehta, head of advertising revenues for South Asia, explains that co-viewing—where parents and children watch together—offers a unique advertising opportunity. Both traditional and non-traditional brands find value in connecting with these audiences through TV and experiential activations like mall events and school programs.

Channel highlights and target audiences

WBD’s three kids' channels cater to diverse age groups, ensuring broad appeal. Pogo focuses on local animation and superhero IPs such as Chhota Bheem and Little Singham. Cartoon Network blends international and local content, attracting older kids (7-14 years) and teens with anime offerings, while Discovery Kids targets younger viewers with shows like Titoo and legacy classics such as Scooby-Doo and Mr. Bean.