Little Singham, Fukrey Boyzzz- How Warner Bros. Discovery is making Bollywood blockbusters into animated series

"The key factor is the character's connection. While the films are crafted for the big screen and a broad audience, our focus lies in ensuring that the character resonates with kids. It's crucial that the character engages, provides a sense of safety, friendliness, and inspiration to children. The Fukrey characters, while not superheroes, possessed beautiful nuances. They represented the 99% of school kids who face challenges, not necessarily the top achievers but uniquely resourceful, known for their "Jugaad" skills. The slice-of-life elements and a touch of magic, exemplified by Choocha's lateral thinking and innocence, made these characters relatable and appealing to a wide range of kids," he explains.