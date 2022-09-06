Live Streaming on OTT platforms going beyond sports and reality?

“As an extension of our AVoD plans, we have created a vertical called ‘Impact Property’, where we will be doing a lot of on-ground events, in association with brands. As a part of that, we will be having on-ground concerts and those will also be live-streamed on aha. It will give us an opportunity to extend the content to aha audience, who have not been able to come to the show. It will reach audiences outside Hyderabad. It also gives the brands extra visibility,” says Vaasudev Koppineni, vice president - content and strategy, aha.