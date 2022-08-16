Our guiding philosophy is make great content and get rich slow: Sameer Nair, Applause Entertainment

This thing would you point out is true. As TV grew, it was increasingly the woman who had the remote in the house and the male was pushed to the edges. This is why news also gets consumed at 10pm. The main bulk of primetime went towards the female audience.

With OTT, it is more of an individualistic viewing because it is not time-bound. I know enough women who watch a particular type of show on their own a different type of show with the family and then there are couples who watch different shows on their own. Watching together used to be a thing of the past.