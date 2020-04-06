Lockdown: Dainik Bhaskar's circulation dipped by 15-20% "witnessing improvement": Girish Agarwal

Indians are locked indoors, most of them have shut the access gates to ensure social distancing in order to restrict the further spread of Coronavirus in the country. This has caused disruption in many industries, but newspapers have a unique problem of their own. The reporters, editors, photographers are on the streets doing their job as usual yet the broadsheet is not getting delivered at doorsteps. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India made it clear in the very beginning that the News is an essential service and therefore anyone involved with the news business will remain exempted from the existing lockdown protocols in each and every state of the country. The Prime Minister of the country appreciated the daily broadsheets and their effort to present accurate and credible information to the readers.