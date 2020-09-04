Made in India FAU-G all set to replace PUBG Mobile

The game is being launched by nCore Games under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar and 20 per cent of net revenues will be donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ trust.
Bengaluru based game development company nCORE Games has just announced the launch of FAU-G, a multiplayer action game about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. The announcement comes just a day after the Government of India banned the popular global multiplayer action game PUBG Mobile.
PUBG Mobile was among 119 apps banned by the government citing security concerns as a reason. It is still unclear what the format of FAU-G will be or if it will be global multiplayer like PUBG Mobile. nCORE Games is backed by entrepreneur and angel investor Vishal Gondal, who is currently the founder and CEO of GOQii, a preventive healthcare platform.
FAU-G stands for ‘Fearless And United-Guards’. Gondal announced that the game is being launched under the mentorship of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and that 20 per cent of net revenues will be donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ trust, a fund-raising initiative by the Government of India for the Indian paramilitary Forces.
On its website, Ncore describes itself as a company that primarily develops multi-player games “with immersive storylines that have a strong connect with Indian ethos.”