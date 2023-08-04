Madison Media moves up to be the world’s 4th largest Independent media agency

Madison Media has moved in rank from No. 5 to No. 4.
Madison Media is delighted to announce that in the latest edition of Recma’s Report on Top Global Independent Media Agencies, Madison Media has moved in rank from No. 5 to No. 4.
Madison Media, India's largest homegrown independent media agency, has also topped RECMA's qualitative ranking chart and has done so for last 4 consecutive years with a Dominant Score. Madison Media ranks No. 1 in Vitality (based on Comp pitches – new biz wins vs losses and Momentum – awards, agency seniors, industry share)
RECMA is an independent Global Rating Agency that publishes various reports on Media Agencies Worldwide, thus helping the top 500 global advertisers in their decision-making and evaluation of agencies. Founded in June 1991, RECMA collects and analyses data from over 1400 media agencies across 90 countries.
Madison World’s Chairman, Sam Balsara is thrilled by the news, saying, "We have grown over 35 years because of the faith and trust reposed in us by our clients. I would like to thank all our clients and Madisonites, who have been part of this journey and helped us survive and thrive in this highly competitive market. While we've scaled up over the years, we've always kept Madison values at the core of our work."
"We always knew we were India's largest independent media company," says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO of Madison Media & OOH. "The fact that RECMA ranks us as the most successful independent agency in the world yet again and this time moving to the 4th spot, is indeed awesome."
Madison Media is a part of Madison World, communication agency group established in 1988, that handles media planning and buying for clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, CEAT, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Shaadi.com and many others. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.