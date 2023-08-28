Major brands rally behind Asia Cup: Disney Star secures 9 sponsors

Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Amazon Pay, Jindal Panther, My11Circle, MRF, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, and Wild Stone, are sponsors for the upcoming tournament.
With the approaching Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the nation is caught in the grip of cricket fever. The Asia Cup is slated to take place from August 30 to September 17, followed by the highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (October 5).
Disney Star has successfully secured nine sponsors for the upcoming Asia Cup, spanning both broadcast and digital streaming platforms.
Powered by the support of Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Amazon Pay, Jindal Panther, My11Circle, MRF, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Wild Stone, and Thums Up once again, these brands have aligned with the forthcoming tournament as sponsors.
The second edition of Disney+ Hotstar's Festive Shopping Sentiment Survey has revealed that shoppers are poised to boost their spending by 14% compared to last year. This surge is primarily attributed to a notable 12% expansion in the size of their shopping carts.
Timed alongside the festive season, the convergence of the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 presents a golden opportunity for marketers. By capitalising on these cricketing events, businesses can tap into the prevailing positive spending sentiment highlighted in the recent iteration of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment Survey.
In the year's second half, the Disney-backed broadcaster is counting on the festive season and two big cricket tournaments where India will play about 15 matches. Some of these matches will be against Pakistan, creating a great chance for the broadcaster to make the most of the excitement around this rivalry.
Disney Star is adding new features to its streaming platform to make ads more attractive and show them to the right consumers. Advertisers can now choose from 75 different ways to target viewers on Disney+ Hotstar (up from 35).
Further, the platform is going to make advertising easier by making its self-serve platform available to all advertisers. The platform which first debuted in 2018 was in a beta testing phase and will be open to all from mid-August 2023.
As per media reports, Disney Star is asking for Rs 120 crore for being a co-presenter of the tournaments and Rs 90 crore for the World Cup. If advertisers want a 10-second ad during the World Cup, it will cost them around Rs 31 lakh when India is playing and during the knockout matches.
For the Asia Cup, the broadcaster is looking for Rs 26 crore for co-presenting and Rs 20 crore for associate sponsorship. If you want to show a 10-second ad during the India vs. Pakistan matches or the final match of the Asia Cup, it's said to cost around Rs 25 lakh.