Major League Cricket announces Broadcast partnership with Viacom18 in India

Marcus Stoinis will bring in strong international and franchise cricket experience alongside fellow Australian Aaron Finch, who will lead the San Francisco Unicorns. In the draft, the Unicorns picked former New Zealand international Corey Anderson in the first round, followed up by England’s World Cup winner Liam Plunkett in the second. Pakistan duo Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf were recently announced as their final signings with Shane Watson as their head coach.