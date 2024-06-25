Marketers concerned about TRAI’s new audience measurement recommendations

Ashish Bhasin, founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group, says, "I am not a big believer in having multiple measurement currencies involved because it causes confusion, as we have seen in the past with TAM and INTAM, which is actually a key reason why BARC was formed. I think more than having multiple measurement agencies, it is more urgent to have multiple media measured by the same agency so that we at least have a commonly agreed measurement currency."