Mathrubhumi managing director MP Veerendrakumar passes away

Rajyasabha MP and managing director of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi MP Veerendrakumar has passed away. He was 83 years of age at the time of his demise. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Calicut due to existing illnesses and later succumbed to a cardiac arrest.
He was born on July 22, 1936 in Kalpetta, Kerala. Veerendrakumar took charge as MD of the Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Company in Kozhikode on November 11, 1979, when the company was passing through turbulent times. When he took over as the chairman and managing director, Mathrubhumi had only two editions - one from Kozhikode and the other from Kochi. Today Mathrubhumi has 10 local editions and editions from Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Dubai.
Apart from his deep association with the political scenario in Kerala, Veerendrakumar was also a prominent face in the Indian media landscape. He was a director of The Press Trust of India; a member of International Press Institute; member of Commonwealth Press Union and an executive member of the World Association of Newspapers.