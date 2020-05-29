Mathrubhumi managing director MP Veerendrakumar passes away

He was born on July 22, 1936 in Kalpetta, Kerala. Veerendrakumar took charge as MD of the Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Company in Kozhikode on November 11, 1979, when the company was passing through turbulent times. When he took over as the chairman and managing director, Mathrubhumi had only two editions - one from Kozhikode and the other from Kochi. Today Mathrubhumi has 10 local editions and editions from Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Dubai.