Measurement remains key factor to drive big shift in Indian CTV Space: Finecast's Kristian Claxton

One, broadband penetration has reached 32 million, with steady growth since early March 2022, when it was at 27 million, further accelerating connected TV penetration. Two, smart TV penetration is already above 90% and expected to reach 100%, leading to more households adopting connected TV. Lastly, local broadcasters and global streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon are continuously investing in digital platforms and content, further driving the growth of CTV.Despite India being a mobile-first marketplace, the combination of growing middle-income households, GDP growth, and the factors mentioned above leads us to believe that connected TV will capture a significant share of overall viewing in the country. Therefore, we are optimistic about the prospects of connected TV in India.