BCCI reveals team owners of Women’s Premier League; combined bid touches Rs 4,699.99 crore

Adani, Reliance, Diageo, JSW GMR, and Capri Global Holdings are the new team owners.
BCCI, India’s cricket governing body, has revealed the new team owners of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL). The auction garnered Rs 4,699.99 crore for the board and three of the five city franchisee owners – Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi – are the same as their male counterparts.
“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008!” tweeted BCCI’s honorary secretary Jay Shah.
As per media reports, the inaugural WPL season will be held in March 2023
Viacom18 has broadcasting rights for the WPL for 2023-27. The network has committed Rs 951 crores, which amounts to Rs 7.09 crores per match for the next 5 years. There will be 22 matches in the first three editions and 34 in the next two.