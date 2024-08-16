MIB urges revenue department to exempt digital news subscriptions from 18% GST or cut rate to 5%

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) urged the Department of Revenue to either exempt digital news subscriptions from Goods and Services Tax (GST) or reduce the rate from 18% to 5%, as mentioned in a report by Hindustan Times. Addressed to Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, the letter from Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju highlighted that newspapers are exempt from GST due to the recognition of the importance of providing "correct and factual information" to Indian citizens.