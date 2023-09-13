MTV India and T-Series strike deal for MTV Hustle

The multi-platform distribution partnership entailing exclusive music rights will expand MTV Hustle’s original music to a world-wide audience.
MTV India and T-Series are joining forces in a first-of-its-kind global deal for a genre-defining rap reality television show, MTV Hustle. Launched in 2019 by MTV India, this clutter-breaking show successfully brought India’s underground rap music to country’s mainstream landscape. A first-of-its-kind initiative by a non-fiction IP in India, this partnership will entail exclusive music rights for worldwide distribution, thereby serving the show’s vision of building industry-ready rap professionals and powering up their professional journeys at an extensive global scale.
As part of the 3-season deal, all original music created from Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of MTV Hustle will be distributed globally by T-Series. This will provide unprecedented reach to the diverse body of work by MTV Hustle and help to catalyze a music revolution globally. T-Series, the largest music label, has a YouTube channel that ranks number one with over 238 million subscribers across continents. This deal will allow T-Series to distribute the music across its platform, including music channels, audio streaming platforms, and more.
Anshul Ailawadi, business head – Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, said on partnering with T-Series: “MTV Hustle 2.0 has pioneered India’s hip-hop revolution. It’s cultural impact in the sub-continent has been multi-fold, making rap the choice of expression for contemporary youth voices. T-series is a pioneer in the world of Indian music. This is a natural partnership that will catapult South Asian hip-hop onto the world stage.”
Bhushan Kumar, the managing director and chairman of T-Series, said that the music MTV Hustle has created is popular with audiences and deserves to be credited and recognized. Our partnership with the show is part of our vision to grow the Indian music market and make it available to global audiences. We are excited about this partnership as it is the first of its kind for us. We look forward to providing existing and new content and talent the right stage and platform while helping them in their musical journey.