MTV India and T-Series strike deal for MTV Hustle

Bhushan Kumar, the managing director and chairman of T-Series, said that the music MTV Hustle has created is popular with audiences and deserves to be credited and recognized. Our partnership with the show is part of our vision to grow the Indian music market and make it available to global audiences. We are excited about this partnership as it is the first of its kind for us. We look forward to providing existing and new content and talent the right stage and platform while helping them in their musical journey.