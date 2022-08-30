MTV premiers second season of India’s rap reality television show

The show’s format also elevates the magnitude of the competition, wherein Badshah and the four Squad Bosses will groom and judge the contestants based on their talent, performance, meter, technique, musicality, and storytelling. Viewers will also get a chance to be a part of the journey to root for their favorite performer through public voting on the VOOT app and watch out for the ‘Squad of the Week’ and ‘Performer of the Week’ as the show progresses.