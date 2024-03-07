Navigating the future of M&E: Experts debate

The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector grew 8% in 2023 to reach Rs 2.3 trillion (US$27.9 billion). However, the growth of Rs 173 billion was half of the Rs 371 billion growth that took place in 2022. The FICCI-EY report launched on March 5, attributed this to the headwinds in advertising during the first half of the year. Advertising contributed only 0.33% to India’s GDP, much lower than developed large markets, which are between 0.6% to 1%.