NBDA delegation briefs PM Modi on the challenges news genre faces in the digital revolution era

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Present at the meeting was Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
A delegation from the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), headed by president Rajat Sharma, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The delegation informed the Prime Minister regarding the health of the news broadcast industry, constraints, problems, and challenges faced in the era of digital revolution which was severely impacting and affecting the growth of the ‘News’ genre.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw was part of the meeting too.
The other members of the delegation were Anuradha Prasad Shukla, chairperson-cum managing director, New24 Broadcast India, Rahul Joshi, managing director, TV 18 Broadcast, Kalli Purie Bhandal, vice chairperson and managing director, TV Today Network, Dhruba Mukherjee, director, ABP Network, Anil Kumar Malhotra, advisor, Zee Media Corporation, Sanjay Pugalia, director, New Delhi Television, I. Venkat, director, Eenadu Television, R Mahesh Kumar, managing director, Sun TV Network, Varun Kohli COO, news broadcasting business, Bennett Coleman and Co and Annie Joseph, secretary general, NBDA.