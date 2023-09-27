NDTV gets MIB nod to launch three HD news channels

With this, the company will be launching 'NDTV 24x7 HD', 'NDTV India HD', and 'NDTV Profit HD' soon.
In an exchange filing, New Delhi Television (NDTV) informed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has approved the company's plan to launch three new channels.
In the filing, the company said that the ministry has approved "uplink and downlink of three news and current affairs channels in high definition, namely 'NDTV 24x7 HD,' 'NDTV India HD,' and 'NDTV Profit HD.'
The company shall duly intimate the stock exchanges on the launch of the said high-definition channels."
The company had intimated its plans to launch nine news channels in different languages in different phases back in May 2023.
The company recently launched two regional channels - NDTV Rajasthan and NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh. NDTV Rajasthan was launched on September 5, and NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh on August 21.