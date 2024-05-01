NDTV launches dedicated channel for Maharashtra

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The network has roped in actor Riteish Deshmukh for its launch campaign ‘Nava Maharashtracha Nava Aawaz”.
On the occasion of Maharashtra Day (May 1), NDTV launched a new regional channel for the state - NDTV Marathi. This is the third regional channel for the network, after NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh and NDTV Rajasthan.
From two channels, the network has now grown to six channels. The network earlier had NDTV 24X7 and NDTV India. Apart from the two regional channels, it also launched NDTV last year.
During its Q4 earnings announcement, the network said in a statement, that this strategic expansion drive from a two channel setup to a six channel setup has meant substantial investments in next-generation infrastructure. “A cutting-edge broadcast facility in BKC, Mumbai is up and running,” it said.
Announcing the channel on its website, the network said that the new channel will empower the 'Marathi manus' (Marathi person) and contribute to the ongoing journey of Maharashtra's progress. NDTV Marathi aims to deliver high-quality and uncluttered journalism. It will cater to the discerning needs of Maharashtrians with a steadfast focus on the forward-looking ethos of New Maharashtra.
"NDTV Marathi, launched on Maharashtra Day, is the sixth channel from the NDTV network. It is our privilege to serve the people of Maharashtra with meaningful, accurate, and trustworthy news and analysis," said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-In-Chief of the NDTV Network.
"On this occasion, we are also launching a unique campaign—"Let's Start Up in Maharashtra"—to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit among the state's youth," he added.
The launch event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
NDTV Group registered a 59 per cent revenue growth in Q4, 2023-2024, as compared to the same period last year.