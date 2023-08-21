NDTV launches regional channels for MP, Chhattisgarh

The NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh channel is expected to be available through local cable networks and DTH services.
NDTV is set to launch a new regional channel, NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh on August 21st, 2023. This channel will provide trustworthy news and information to the people of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
The launch of a regional channel by NDTV in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is an indication of the network's commitment to providing news coverage that is both hyper-local and relevant. The channel's focus will not be exclusively on politics, but will also include ground reports that amplify the voices of the public. With a strong emphasis on hyper-local utility news, youth-centric issues, gender and climate matters, comprehensive coverage of cities and villages, as well as insightful election coverage, the regional channel intends to bring a global perspective to its reporting.
Sanjay Pugalia, the executive director and editor-in-chief of NDTV, said that the network is planning to expand to more regional areas. He stated that the reason for this is because they want to provide news that is more relevant and local to people living in those areas. He said that NDTV has a legacy of trust and they want to carry that over to MP-Chhattisgarh and give the people there news that matters.
Senthil Chengalvarayan, NDTV's executive director, congratulated the team on the upcoming launch, emphasizing the network's dedication to delivering credible news to the people of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
The regional channel, NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, is expected to be accessible through local cable networks and DTH (Direct-To-Home) services. As NDTV expands its reach to these states, it aims to uphold its legacy of trust and quality journalism, ensuring that viewers receive news that is not only informative but also resonates with their local realities.