NDTV launches regional channels for MP, Chhattisgarh

Sanjay Pugalia, the executive director and editor-in-chief of NDTV, said that the network is planning to expand to more regional areas. He stated that the reason for this is because they want to provide news that is more relevant and local to people living in those areas. He said that NDTV has a legacy of trust and they want to carry that over to MP-Chhattisgarh and give the people there news that matters.