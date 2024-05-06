NDTV Marathi to prioritise long-term sustainability over short-lived attention-grabbing tactics

“As the country embarks on a new phase of growth, driven by the collective efforts of each state, Maharashtra stands out as a prime example of progress and cultural richness. Recognising this essence, we aimed to infuse our communication with the pride and spirit of Maharashtra, tapping into the state's cultural vibrancy and its role as a growth engine for the nation. Drawing insights from the journey of the average Maharashtrian, who contributes to and benefits from the state's growth, we designed our messaging to touch strongly with our target demographic,” he says.