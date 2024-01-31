NDTV records Rs 10.16 cr net loss in Q3 FY'24, revenue declines by 7% YOY to Rs 97.95 cr

NDTV is planning to expand its network by investing in regional and business channels.
NDTV reports a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.16 crore in Q3 FY'24, as stated in a regulatory filing. The company had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations witnesses a 7% decline to Rs 97.95 crore during the period. Last year, it stood at Rs 105.37 crore.
NDTV reveals a 29% year-on-year increase in operating expenses, attributed to regional channel expenses and re-launch costs for the business channel, which are in an investment phase. Total expenses surged by 24.8% to Rs 110.23 crore in Q3 FY'24.
As part of its expansion strategy, NDTV is actively investing in infrastructure and resources to enhance its network of channels and broaden its presence across the country, as mentioned in the filing.
"NDTV is monitoring revenue enhancement for its recently launched regional channels and business channel, which are the main contributors to the EBITDA loss incurred by the network during the quarter," it said in the filing.
NDTV network now has a bouquet of five news channels, while it just had two news channels at the beginning of the financial year. Focusing on expansion, it has successfully relaunched its business news channel 'NDTV Profit' in this quarter and expects to launch two more regional channels soon.