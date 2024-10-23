NDTV reports net loss of Rs 52.77 cr as operation revenue rises

New Delhi Television (NDTV) has reported its fourth consecutive quarterly loss, with expenses soaring. According to the company’s Q2FY25 results, losses stood at Rs.52.77 crore for the July-September quarter, compared to a profit of Rs.5.91 crore in the same period last year.

However, it reported a consolidated revenue stood at Rs 112 crore for the quarter ending September 2024, up 17% from Rs 99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The results further state that the company’s total expenses jumped by 76%, driven by higher operating, production, and marketing costs as the company continued investing in new TV channels and infrastructure.

The news broadcaster’s ad spends has risen by 6% this quarter. It spent Rs 44.8 crore on marketing and advertising, compared to Rs.20.8 crore last year during the same quarter. Revenue from operations rose 16.5% to reach Rs.111 crore.

