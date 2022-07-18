Netflix announces Tudum event right after the Microsoft ad deal and a day before its Q2 earnings reveal

The virtual event will give us a peek of shows and movies you might watch with ads on the video streamer.
Netflix will host its second annual Tudum event in September 2022. The virtual event acts as a screening menu for the video streamer’s upcoming line of programming from across the globe.
The announcement comes at an interesting time for Netflix because only last week, it revealed Microsoft as its technology and sales partner for its maiden ad-supported subscription offering; Netflix has notoriously touted itself as an ad-free platform since its inception.
Tudum, as per Netflix, “will include more than 100 series, films and specials for an exciting day of exclusive news, first looks, never-before-seen footage, new trailers and images, behind-the-scenes access, celebrity appearances and interviews and more.”
This event is critical to Netflix because The Wall Street Journal reports the video streamer is seeking to amend its programming deals with major entertainment studios to allow the streaming giant to put content on an advertising-supported version of the service.
The negotiations are important because “studios likely will seek a premium of 15% to 30% over existing contracts to grant Netflix the right to put their content on an ad-supported platform,” reported the Journal.
Tudum is not only an event but, launched in December '21, an online editorial publication of Netflix which contained articles, trailers and behind the scenes footage from the video streamer's shows and movies.
However, Netflix laid off some of Tudum's staff in April 2022 when it had also announced it had lost 200,000 subscribers in its Q1 earnings call.
Adding to this, Tudum's event date reveal comes a day before Netflix’s Q2 earnings report is announced on Tuesday (July 19, 2022). The video streamer had first revealed the plans for an ad-supported plan in its Q1 earnings call.
You can watch Tudum at 11 a.m. IST (September 23, 2022) across Netflix’s YouTube channels.