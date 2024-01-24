Netflix gains 13.1 million subscribers in Q4 2023

"In the fourth quarter, like the quarter before, our ads membership increased by nearly 70% quarter over quarter, supported by improvements in our offering (e.g., downloads) and the phasing out of our Basic plan for new and rejoining members in our ads markets. The ads plan now accounts for 40% of all Netflix sign-ups in our ads markets. We’ve added streams, higher resolution, downloads, it means engaging partner channels. You’ll see us do more than that," the company says.