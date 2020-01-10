"New NTO means 1st one was not thoughtful": Uday Shankar

When the TRAI came into existence and was given charge of managing the distribution of media... From then on, the tariff was frozen and nothing was done for a long time, to the extent the Supreme Court had to reconvene and say a comprehensive tariff exercise had to be done. And that's when the authorities woke up to the need for a tariff re-visit. And now, in less than a year, two tariff exercises have been done. I'm not a legal person nor am I a regulator, to my mind, this doesn't make sense. If a thoughtful, comprehensive, collaborative exercise was done last year, then what is the need for this one? It clearly means the previous exercise was not thoughtful...