Newslaundry makes its platforms accessible to all through NewsAble

Imagine you subscribe to a news app, but you are not able to access its content. It can surely be quite a frustrating experience. That was the experience of a visually-impaired student, who subscribed to the news portal Newslaundry. He then wrote to the publication, setting it on a path to accessibility. As a result, the platform has now launched NewsAble – a set of features and system overhauls that make its website and app accessible to people with disabilities.