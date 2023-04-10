Gaming continues to be top spender on TV during IPL'23: TAM Sports

45 new brands advertised this year as compared to last year, where 'Airtel 5G Plus' topped the list followed by 'Vivo V27 Series'.
TAM Sports (a division of TAM Media Research) has announced the launch of IPL 16 advertising report based on first 7 matches of IPL 16 and for all the channels on which matches were telecasted. As per the report, the e-commerce gaming category continues to be the top spender on TV during IPL 16 as it was for IPL 15.
According to the report, during the first seven matches, the top five categories had three categories from 'F&B' as compared to four categories from the 'E-commerce' sector in IPL 15.
The top five categories together had more than 55% share of ad volumes in IPL 16. Last year, all categories were tech based except 'Pan Masala'. As per the report, two out of the top five categories were common between IPL 15 and 16 i.e 'Pan Masala' and 'e-commerce gaming'. Pan Masala's share of ad volumes in IPL 16 has doubled as compared to the last season.
The report also says that the top five advertisers contributed nearly 40% share of ad volumes during the seven matches of IPL 16, out of which e-commerce gaming contributed nearly 20% of ad volumes. Sporta Technologies ad K P Pan Foods were the only common advertisers among the top five during IPL 16 and IPL 15.
Further, 11 new categories and 45 new brands advertised in seven matches of this season as compared to last season. Among the new categories, the majority of the e-commerce categories didn't advertise this season as compared to the last season. Out of the 45 new brands, 'Airtel 5G Plus' topped the list followed by 'Vivo V27 Series'. Parle Platina Hide & Seek Black Bourbon, Joy Hello Sun Sunblock Anti-Tan Lotion and Thumbs Up Charged were the other new brands in the list.
As per the report, in the first seven matches this year, over 25 categories, 35 advertisers and over 60 brands have advertised.