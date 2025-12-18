OpenAI to train journalists in AI use through its new academy

OpenAI has launched the OpenAI Academy for News Organizations, a digital learning hub designed to help journalists and publishers integrate artificial intelligence into their workflows. Developed in collaboration with the American Journalism Project and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the initiative was officially unveiled at the AI and Journalism Summit that happened yesterday.

The Academy offers hands-on training, technical playbooks, and real-world case studies specifically designed for newsrooms. Key resources include "AI Essentials for Journalists," which covers core concepts, and specialised sessions for product teams on building custom AI solutions. The curriculum focuses on practical applications, including investigative research, data analysis, multilingual reporting, and production efficiency.

In an effort to foster industry-wide growth, the platform offers open-source projects and shared resources, allowing news organisations to adapt tools for their specific needs. Crucially, the academy includes guidance on responsible AI usage, offering frameworks for internal governance and ethical policies to address concerns regarding accuracy and transparency.

This launch follows OpenAI’s existing partnerships with global media entities like News Corp, Axel Springer, and The Financial Times. Moving forward, OpenAI plans to expand the academy with live programming and additional coursework to support the long-term sustainability of the news industry in an AI-driven era.