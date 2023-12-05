Ormax Media launches campaign testing tool Ormax Campaign Express

Sanket Kulkarni, head - business development (Theatrical), Ormax Media, highlighted the tool's potential impact on theatrical releases, stating: "In times of content clutter, reduced attention spans and discerning audience behaviour, a good trailer is more important than ever before. The first reaction of the audience to the teaser or the trailer typically sets the level at which the film will open. All secondary assets can only have an incremental impact of not more than 10-15% at best. With Ormax Campaign Express, we can now deliver results of trailer testing, as well as evaluation of trailer options, in line with the industry’s requirement of quick decision-making”.