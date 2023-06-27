OTT aggregation business needs more players to grow the space: Tata Play's Harit Nagpal

As an experiment, in October last year, Tata Play Binge offered its services to all smartphone users, irrespective of whether they are subscribed to the DTH service. Now it is available as an app on Smart TVs as well. "The purpose of experimenting was to put the app in many more hands, so that if there are any glitches, they're all taken care of at a smaller scale. This phase was aimed at getting a glitch free and bug-free app and not aimed at gaining subscribers," says Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO , Tata Play.