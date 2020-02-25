OTT Audio streaming and Radio lock horns in ‘The Battle for the Ear’

Speaking about the study, Hemant Mehta, managing director, Insights Division and Chief Strategy Officer, Kantar South Asia, states, “The year 2020 will be ‘The Battle for the Ear’ as OTT audio platforms are shaking up the music market- especially, by creating an intense competition between radio and OTT audio platforms. Today, the listeners are spoilt for choice as far as content consumption is concerned and move across the platforms to fulfill their entertainment needs. The OTT audience measurement is redefining the audience measurement space as it provides rich insights ranging from listening habits across devices, age groups, peak times, genres and so on and addresses a need for a robust solution to track the OTT space. Our joint initiative with VTION has provided the industry with the much-needed metrics that will ultimately help the marketers understand the consumer profiles, their content and platform preferences required for effective communication planning and implementation.’’