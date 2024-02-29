Paramount Global hits 67.5M Paramount+ subscribers by the end of Q4FY23

In the fourth quarter, Paramount reported $558 million in net operating cash flow and $443 million in free cash flow. Bob Bakish, CEO, Paramount Global, in a statement accompanying the latest financial results, attributed the positive performance to streaming gains compensating for a softer advertising market. He emphasised, "Our disciplined execution and robust content offering were instrumental in driving our results in 2023, as we persist in evolving our business for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond."