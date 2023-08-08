Paramount Global's streaming grows, TV Ad revenue declines by 10% in Q2 2023

In terms of streaming, Paramount disclosed a quarterly loss of $424 million. This is a decrease from the previous quarter's $511 million and a slight reduction from the $445 million of a year ago. Subscription earnings saw a 21 percent upsurge year-on-year, totaling $1.2 billion. This surge was attributed to the expansion of the subscriber base in comparison to the same period in 2022, as well as an expansion in digital advertising initiatives.