Prasar Bharati's Content Sourcing Policy reveals guidelines for its upcoming OTT platforms

Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, has announced a new Content Sourcing Policy. This policy applies to linear channels, digital platforms (including OTT), and any other medium used for broadcast, telecast, or streaming. The guidelines also cover the sourcing of content specifically for Akashvani (All India Radio). This move aims to streamline content acquisition and ensure quality and consistency across Prasar Bharati's various platforms and services. The policy details criteria for inclusion, commission structures, license fees and various collaboration options.