Prasar Bharati's Content Sourcing Policy reveals guidelines for its upcoming OTT platforms

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The policy details criteria for inclusion, commission structures, license fees, and various collaboration options.
Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, has announced a new Content Sourcing Policy. This policy applies to linear channels, digital platforms (including OTT), and any other medium used for broadcast, telecast, or streaming. The guidelines also cover the sourcing of content specifically for Akashvani (All India Radio). This move aims to streamline content acquisition and ensure quality and consistency across Prasar Bharati's various platforms and services. The policy details criteria for inclusion, commission structures, license fees and various collaboration options.
The newly released guidelines, issued on August 9, specify that the initial allotment for streaming by application partners on the OTT platform will be for a period of three years. The guidelines also outline the main categories of channels available on the platform.
To ensure a diverse range of content on the platform, private TV channels selected for placement on Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform will be initially categorised as News & Current Affairs in both Hindi and English, General Entertainment Channels (GECs) at regional and national levels, and channels in other genres or languages.
Content sourced under this policy must adhere to Prasar Bharati's Programme and Advertising Code and it will be the responsibility of the application partners to ensure that all content streamed on Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform complies with the code.
The revenue share for content offered as Subscription or Transaction-backed Video on Demand (content placed behind the paywalls of the partner application) will be divided in a 65:35 ratio of the net revenue generated through Prasar Bharati's platform, with 65% going to the Content Provider Application and 35% to Prasar Bharati.
Revenue sharing for programs under SVOD will be based on hourly viewing. The per-hour rate will be determined by the Management Committee.
Revenue sharing for programs under TVOD applies to revenue collected from rent or transaction-based viewing for each program on TVOD.
Revenue sharing for programs under AVOD will follow a 65:35 split, with 65% allocated to the Production House(s), Producer(s), Rights’ Owner(s), or Aggregator(s), and 35% to Prasar Bharati. This is based on the net revenue generated from advertisements placed on the programs, after deducting operational costs.
On August 7, Prasar Bharati had sought applications from TV broadcasters who are interested in streaming their linear TV channels on its soon-to-be-launched over-the-top (OTT) platform for one year.
The guidelines mention that Prasar Bharati may consider onboarding Linear Satellite Channels and FAST Channels (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) for its OTT platform. The initial onboarding period will be one year, with Prasar Bharati reserving the right to adjust this timeframe based on insights gained and market feedback.