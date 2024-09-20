Print ad space registers 5% rise in H1 2024: TAM AdEx

In the first half of 2024, the top 10 ad categories collectively held 45% of ad space in print. Notably, four categories in this group rose in rank. Cars topped during the same period. The Multiple Courses, Properties/Real Estates, Retail Outlets-Electronics/Durables, and Schools maintained their positions in the first half of 2024. Three categories from education and two categories from auto and services sectors were featured in the top ten.