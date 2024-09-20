Print ad space registers 5% rise in H1 2024: TAM AdEx

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Print advertising space per publication has registered a 5% rise in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, according to TAM's latest AdEx report.
As per the report, the education sector dominated with 19% of the ad space share in print media, followed by services with 15%. Top 5 sectors- education, services and auto, banking/ finance/ investment, and retail, together accounted for more than 60% share of ad space in print.
In the first half of 2024, the top 10 ad categories collectively held 45% of ad space in print. Notably, four categories in this group rose in rank. Cars topped during the same period. The Multiple Courses, Properties/Real Estates, Retail Outlets-Electronics/Durables, and Schools maintained their positions in the first half of 2024. Three categories from education and two categories from auto and services sectors were featured in the top ten.
In the January to June 2024 period, the print advertising landscape demonstrated substantial positive growth with over 280 categories experiencing expansion. Cars stood out with the highest ad space growth, that is 25% increase, followed closely by cellular phones-smart phones, which saw a 2.9 times growth compared to the same period in the previous year.
The report also states that from January to June 2024, the top ten advertisers collectively contribute 14% of the ad space. Maruti Suzuki India led the list, followed by SBS Biotech. Eight of the previous period's top 10 advertisers maintained their positions, while Samsung India Electronics and Kent Ro System notably ascended to the top 10 in 2024.
Over 105,000 brands advertised in print throughout this period. Among the top ten, two brands were from the personal accessories and durables sectors, while three represented the education sector. The top 10 brands in print advertising included four from the Education sector and three from Auto Sector.
Sales promotion advertising covered 28% share of ad space in print during January to June 24. Within the realm of sales promotions, discount promotions took the lead with a dominant 44% share of ad space, followed by multiple promotions.