Quint Digital records Rs 13.06 crore revenue for Q2FY23

Quint Digital (QDL), Quintillion Media Limited (“QML”) and Quintillion Business Media Limited (“QBML”) entered into a binding share purchase agreement with AMG Media Networks Limited to divest the remaining 51% stake in QBML for a sales consideration of Rs 52+ crores. The completion of the disinvestment of QBML will lead to de-consolidation of related losses, and the group will swing to consolidated profitability.