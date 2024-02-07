Quint Digital records Rs 22.03 Cr consolidated revenue for Q3FY24

QDL completed the sale of the remaining 51% stake in loss-making Quintillion Business Media to AMG Media for Rs 52.45 crores. Post divestment of Quintillion Business Media, QDL achieved profitability; consolidated PBT for Q3FY24 stood at Rs 2.04 crores; a positive swing of 130+% over Q3FY23. Consolidated PBT for 9 months ended December 31, 2023, stood at Rs 5.71 crores; a positive swing of 134+% over 9 months ended December 31, 2022.