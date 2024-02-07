Quint Digital records Rs 22.03 Cr consolidated revenue for Q3FY24

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Quint Digital's consolidated revenues for 9 months of FY23 stood at Rs 67.55 crores.
Quint Digital (QDL), a multi-brand digital and media-tech group and a new-age digital media and technology player listed on the Indian stock exchange has published its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023.
QDL completed the sale of the remaining 51% stake in loss-making Quintillion Business Media to AMG Media for Rs 52.45 crores. Post divestment of Quintillion Business Media, QDL achieved profitability; consolidated PBT for Q3FY24 stood at Rs 2.04 crores; a positive swing of 130+% over Q3FY23. Consolidated PBT for 9 months ended December 31, 2023, stood at Rs 5.71 crores; a positive swing of 134+% over 9 months ended December 31, 2022.
Consolidated revenues for QDL for Q3FY24 stood at Rs 22.03 crores, witnessing a growth of 14% over Q3FY23 (consolidated revenues stood at Rs 19.30 crores). Consolidated revenues of Rs 67.55 crores for 9 months of FY23 (ended December 2023), witnessing a growth of 16+% over the same period in FY23 (Rs 58.08 crores).
The Quint’s standalone revenues for Q3FY24 grew by 15+% to Rs 13.94 crores; Q3FY23 revenues stood at Rs 12.11 crores.
Media-tech operations at Quintype continue as the sun rise sector for the group; revenues increased by 27+% to Rs 6.95 crores in Q3FY24; Q3FY23 revenues stood at Rs 5.35 crores.
Quintype’s 9-month revenues stood at Rs 20.42 crores, a growth of 34+% over the 9 months ended December 31, 2022. QDL will set up a wholly owned subsidiary outside India; and make a strong pivot towards expanding its media-tech operations globally.