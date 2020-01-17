Radio goes video on social

"Almost all our prime time RJs have huge following not just on air but also on social media. This fan base on social media has helped us monetise it well. The mediums help in amplifying each other. We have had examples of TV using Print, Print using Radio etc. So, we also look at digital as a way to amplify our unique content and increase MY FM’s reach. It does help in increasing our brand awareness and listenership as well, to an extent," opines Rahul Namjoshi, chief operating officer, MY FM.