Raj Comics' Manoj Gupta on video avatars of Indian superheroes

View this post on Instagram

This is something that happened to me in college, and I wrote and drew about it in my first book The Itch You Can't Scratch. I've posted this comic in solidarity with the writer, artist, and publisher of THE ART OF TYING PUGS. At the time when things like these happen the people at the center of it are rendered immobile. all parties that have no stake in it give their opinionÂ and go. like me. To offended parties, artists and publishers. Especially, our friend Priya - it's the time to recover from this. we are with you. I am still waiting to see you in person and steal your watercolor techniques. To read the full comic visit the link in the bio. #theitchyoucantscratch #theartoftyingpugs #bakarmax #religion #solidarity