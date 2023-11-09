Regional OTTs eye small towns as metro demand saturates

The phenomenal rise of streaming video platforms, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, has now slowed down. Following the significant expansion of the Indian OTT market during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the category has transitioned beyond the peak growth phase. While the Indian OTT audience base experienced a 20% increase from 2021 to 2022, it has only grown by 13.5% in the last year, revealed The Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2023.