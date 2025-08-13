Reinvent or retire? How Colors TV keeps its reality franchises fresh

From saas-bahu dramas to swipe-right romances, India’s fascination with reality TV has transformed into something far more unpredictable and intensely personal. With the rising popularity of relationship-based formats, broadcasters are no longer solely focused on chasing TRPs; they are interpreting changing audience dynamics, experimenting with homegrown intellectual properties, and discovering ways to engage both the prime-time family viewer and the scroll-happy Gen Z.

In a conversation with afaqs!, Alok Jain, the cluster head for the entertainment division at JioStar, discusses Colors TV's latest reality show, Pati Patni aur Panga. He delves into the challenges of innovating within established franchises, the dynamics of retiring versus reinventing popular formats such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, and the expectations that brands have in India’s reality TV landscape.

Beyond song and dance: finding the white space in reality TV

Since its launch in 2008, Colors TV has regarded non-fiction programming as more than merely a filler between daily soaps; it serves as a fundamental pillar of the channel.

While flagship shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi often dominate the headlines, the channel has discreetly explored over 15 original formats in the past decade, seeking to identify “white spaces” in an increasingly crowded reality TV market.

The latest experiment, Pati Patni Aur Panga, leans into a surprisingly underexplored arena: the quirks, banter, and unspoken negotiations of married life.

“We wanted to move beyond the saturated singing-and-dancing talent space,” says Jain, adding that the goal was to create a family show that celebrates relationships “without judgement, in an entertaining way.”

Most participants are married, some for decades, though a few familiar faces, like Avika Gor, are exceptions.

The concept builds on Colors' previous shows, such as Laughter Chef, which emerged due to the lack of purely comedic programming following The Kapil Sharma Show. “In both instances, the aim was identical: to provide escapism infused with relatability,” he added.

Couples on screen, brands on board

The advertisers seem to agree. Eleven sponsors, with Nivea Body Milk serving as the Presenting Sponsor, have committed to advertising across both TV and digital platforms.

The lineup includes Sugar Free Green, Rajdhani Besan, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Pour Homme, and ENVY as Co-Powered Sponsors; Vikram Tea, Colgate, Catch, and Giva as Special Partners; and Zouk as Associate Partner.The mix reflects the genre’s broad appeal: “Any brand that wants mass, family-friendly reach fits here,” Jain noted.

Local or global – eyes on the audience

For Colors TV, the decision between developing homegrown intellectual property and adopting a licensed global format starts with a fundamental question: What is lacking in the viewer's life?

Jain emphasises that this requires looking beyond the confines of urban, media-savvy circles.

“India is large, diverse, and layered, so we invest heavily in understanding audiences outside our echo chambers.” The sweet spot, he explains, is where a genuine consumer need meets a space unclaimed by competitors, whether it’s comedy (Laughter Chef), relationships (Pati Patni Aur Panga), or other untapped genres.

Alok Jain, Cluster Head - Entertainment Business, JioStar

Knowing when to innovate and when to bid farewell is crucial

Long-running formats like Bigg Boss survive, Jain argues, because they keep reinventing themselves without losing their core appeal. “The day it stops resonating, we rethink it,” he says.

Some shows, like Dance Deewane, have been “parked” because the market for pure talent-based TV has shrunk, partly due to social media giving performers direct access to audiences.

Jain recalls a contestant whose notable achievement was that Madhuri Dixit followed her on Instagram, highlighting how the talent ecosystem has evolved. “When your audience can discover acts from Tier 3 towns online, the novelty of finding them on TV isn’t as high,” he adds.

Drama without the drama

In relationship-led reality shows, tone is crucial. According to Jain, the network uses a simple test: would you feel comfortable watching this with your parents, children, or in-laws present? This is why, for instance, Laughter Chef deliberately refrains from featuring any non-vegetarian dishes, ensuring that it does not alienate viewers.

For Pati Patni Aur Panga, the same principle applies: no awkward moments that make viewers squirm, whether they’re on a living room couch or scrolling on a phone.

“We don’t want someone to feel embarrassed if a family member glances at their screen,” Jain says.

Staying the same while moving with the times

"In its 17 years, Colors TV has maintained its core identity without the need for a complete overhaul, consistently securing a leading position in the General Entertainment Channel (GEC) space since its launch in 2008," he observes.

But relevance demands reinvention. As Jain explains, “Every brand needs to remain contemporary and move with the times.” While earlier stories addressed issues like bonded labour (Udaan), today’s narratives explore themes such as body shaming. This sensitivity to shifting social realities is also driving new launches.

One example is Man Pasand Ki Shaadi, born from a market visit in small-town Uttar Pradesh. Jain observed that local youth are using a particular phrase to describe a middle ground between arranged and love marriages: couples select each other while still seeking the approval of their families. Sooraj Barjatya, a filmmaker known for his family-friendly storytelling, brought the concept, rooted in evolving cultural norms, to life.

Beyond TV: making shows snackable

While television remains a core driver, Colors’ content strategy is built for a world where audiences toggle effortlessly between TV and digital.

“We’re screen-agnostic,” says Jain, noting that viewers now discover shows as often via an Instagram Reel or YouTube clip as they do on a TV screen. That means creating bite-sized, shareable edits, especially for non-fiction shows, has become essential. The aim: make content that works equally well in a primetime slot and a scroll-happy feed, reaching the overlapping audience that lives in both spaces.

If Colors TV were to launch today

If Jain were launching Colors TV in 2025, he wouldn’t change the brand’s positioning. Its mix of socially aware fiction and high-energy non-fiction still stands apart in the market.

The difference, however, would be in distribution and tone. “I will go more screen-agnostic,” he says, envisioning a platform that feels “far more youthful and engaging, somewhere between today’s Colors and MTV.”