Republic Media Network makes parts of BARC's email public; "Highly disappointed" says BARC India

The media network, which runs one of the three channels hauled up by the commissioner of Mumbai Police a few days back, uses the email as a piece of evidence to establish its innocence. "With this documentary evidence by BARC out In the public domain, it is proven that the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's comments against Republic TV were blatantly false, lies, and an extension of political vendetta. It is now incumbent on him to apologise for his lie-ridden campaign against India's Number 1 news network," states the press statement released by Republic Media Network.

