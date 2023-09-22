Revving Up: Brands join the high-speed action of MotoGP's Indian debut

Vaibhav Sinha, CEO, Fairstreet Sports (the event's Indian promotors), explains brand response and the challenges the company dealt with to smoothly bring the race to India.
For motorsports enthusiasts, few races hold as much significance as Formula 1 (F1) and MotoGP in any given calendar year. India is poised to host both of these iconic motor racing spectacles for the first time in a 2023.
After hosting the Indian Grand Prix in F1, the Buddh International Circuit, located near Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, is now the backdrop for the debut of MotoGP on Indian soil. The thrilling revs of the legendary racing bikes began on September 21 and will continue echoing on the track until the 24th.
MotoGP, short for FIM's (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) Grand Prix motorcycle racing, is a global racing championship consisting of a series of races held at popular racetracks worldwide. However, it had never made an appearance in India until now.
Dorna Sports holds the commercial rights for Grand Prix motorcycle racing. Sports promoter Fairstreet Sports secured the rights from Dorna Sports to organise the race in India for seven years, from 2023 to 2029. The inaugural event has been christened the "IndianOil Grand Prix of India" or "MotoGP Bharat."
In a conversation with afaqs!, Vaibhav Sinha, CEO, Fairstreet Sports, emphasised that the absence of a MotoGP race from India is an anomaly in itself.
This is because the country currently manufactures the highest number of motorcycles per year and boasts over 20 crore bikes in use on its roads. Recognising this, Fairstreet Sports reached out to MotoGP, assuring them that the event ould proceed smoothly in India.
"We put significant stress on highlighting our government's support and commitment. We made a convincing case for a strong, lasting partnership. We have also taken the learnings from past mistakes in Indian motorsports history to ensure we wouldn't repeat them. It was this assurance that ultimately persuaded them to choose India as a race venue," Sinha explains.
The company estimates that the tournament will reach about 45 crores homes in 195 countries, with 90 broadcast partners globally. The race is covered by 180 live cameras at the track. In India, the event is broadcast by Sports 18 and streamed on Jio Cinema.
Brands have shown an interest in the motorsport spectacle. Sinha shared that the company received an overwhelmingly positive response from brands.
IndianOil serves as the title sponsor for the event. Industry partners for it include KTM India, Ducati India, Honda Racing India, Yamaha Motor India, Aprilia India, and Michelin. Red Bull India is the special activation partner, OLA and 24seven are convenience store partners, Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM and R.E. Rogers India are event sponsors.
Medical partners include Apollo Hospitals, MeduLance, and Jaypee Hospital, while Bushmills India is the celebrations partner. BookMyShow has come on board as the ticketing partner, and event partners include Robin Hood Army and Vedica Himalayan Spring Water.
"We're proud to have IndianOil as our title sponsor, and we've also forged partnerships with numerous other prominent brands, greatly bolstering our efforts to bring MotoGP to India. Sports events significantly enhance tourism in the event's region and the entire nation, creating extensive employment prospects by drawing more visitors to our country. This event's impact extends across various sectors, directly benefiting the hotel industry, F&B sector, and tourism," Sinha says.
"Moreover, indirect investments are expected as we host a conclave to present investment opportunities to CEOs and CXOs of partner brands, manufacturers, OEM suppliers, and other industries during the race weekend. This event is poised to have a profound economic influence both directly and indirectly. Additionally, tourism is set to benefit significantly, with numerous overseas guests expressing interest in visiting iconic Indian destinations such as the Taj Mahal and Varanasi," he adds.
KTM India and Ducati India, among other automobile brands partnering for the event, offer passes for a more exclusive experience at the circuit. These passes provide exclusive access to the MotoGP Fan-Zone, a dedicated KTM Section In The Stand, and an opportunity for meet-and-greet sessions with the racers. Companies like Red Bull and 24Seven also have a significant presence on-ground.
On their association with the event as the exclusive radio partner of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, Kamal Jethva, business director and senior VP (Delhi-NCR), Radio Mirchi 98.3FM, says, "Radio Mirchi 98.3FM is thrilled to be the exclusive radio partner of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India. Under this collaboration, we are excited to bring the thrill of motorsport to our listeners and play a part in promoting the biggest racing event in the country. We look forward to embarking on this electrifying journey and high-speed action."
With a 7-year agreement with Dorna, Sinha envisions that MotoGP will transform the Noida circuit into a comprehensive getaway destination, offering a rich and all-encompassing experience for sports enthusiasts. However, organising the race's first Indian showcase did present a series of challenges.
Sinha explained these obstacles, "Critical equipment, including motorcycles and engines, was transported via air freight and subsequently delivered to the Buddh International Circuit via trucks. This entire operation required meticulous planning, and we diligently followed each step of the process to ensure timely completion. While most of the track's requirements were sourced within India, we also acquired some components from international suppliers. Everything arrived as scheduled, and now the Buddh International Circuit stands fully prepared to host the drivers and the historic race."