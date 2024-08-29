RIL AGM:15 million paid subs for JioCinema and AI suite JioBrain major highlights

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
IPL 2024 was the most streamed event on this planet.
A day after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the Rs 70,350 crore merger of Reliance and Disney's Indian media assets, the Indian conglomerate did not hesitate to tout its media business during its 47th annual general meeting (AGM).
“Our media business has achieved over Rs 10,000 crore in revenue,” remarked Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
He revealed that JioCinema had crossed 15 million paying subscribers in 100 days after the new price packs came into effect earlier this year and that Viacom18, driven by the sports segment, grew by 62%.
The Indian Premier League 2024 that streamed on JioCinema reached 62 crore Indians – up 38% from last year. Its viewership grew by 50% and made it the most-watched livestream event in the world.
Speaking about the media arm's digital properties, Ambani said, "Moneycontrol is transforming into an advanced fintech provider of data and analytics for users in India and beyond. Our premium service, MC Pro, now has over 8,50,000 paid subscribers. This makes it a Top-10 subscription site globally and the largest in India."
About Firstpost, the chairman and MD said its subscriber base had doubled in the past twelve months.
Reliance Industries also dedicated a healthy part of its AGM to Jio and artificial intelligence (AI). It started with the announcement of an AI service platform called JioBrain.
“To streamline AI adoption, Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle. We call this Jio Brain,” said Ambani.
Then came announcements about Jio products and services built on AI:
JioTV OS: a viewing experience with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. It comes equipped with Hello Jio.
Hello Jio: An AI voice assistant designed to help consumers browse easily through their entertainment network.
JioHome app: A one-touch destination to manage all smart devices in the household.
JioPhone Call AI: A feature that records calls and transcribes them.