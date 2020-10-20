RSPL to move TV business from GroupM's Wavemaker to Madison

The account moved after a pitch. RSPL is the parent company of brands like Ghadi Detergent and Venus soap, among others.
Rohit Surfactants Private Ltd (RSPL), a multi business conglomerate with interests in FMCG, real estate, footwear and dairy, has moved its television business portfolio from GroupM owned Wavemaker to Madison Delhi. Highly placed sources have confirmed the development to afaqs!.
The annual turnover of the company is estaimated to be in the bracket of Rs. 7000-8000 crore.
Wavemaker had been handling the account for the past 4-5 years, a company spokesperson confirms.