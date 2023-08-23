Sachin Tendulkar named Election Commission's National Voter Awareness Ambassador

The ECI has partnered with Sachin Tendulkar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Dr. Niru Kumar to promote voter awareness and education.
Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian cricket legend and Bharat Ratna recipient, has been appointed as the Election Commission of India's (ECI) national icon for voter awareness and education. The ECI aims to leverage Tendulkar's popularity and influence among the youth to encourage greater participation in the upcoming elections, particularly the General Elections in 2024. This partnership is seen as a way to address the challenges of voter apathy, particularly among urban populations and the youth.
The ECI has partnered with Sachin Tendulkar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Dr. Niru Kumar to promote voter awareness and education. These national icons will help engage various segments of society and encourage them to participate in democracy.
This isn't the first time the ECI has involved prominent figures in this role. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they enlisted cricketer M.S. Dhoni, actor Aamir Khan, and boxer Mary Kom as their national icons to promote voter awareness and participation.
The involvement of respected and well-known figures like Sachin Tendulkar in the electoral process can play a significant role in motivating citizens, especially the youth, to actively participate in the democratic process and exercise their right to vote.