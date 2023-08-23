Sachin Tendulkar named Election Commission's National Voter Awareness Ambassador

Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian cricket legend and Bharat Ratna recipient, has been appointed as the Election Commission of India's (ECI) national icon for voter awareness and education. The ECI aims to leverage Tendulkar's popularity and influence among the youth to encourage greater participation in the upcoming elections, particularly the General Elections in 2024. This partnership is seen as a way to address the challenges of voter apathy, particularly among urban populations and the youth.