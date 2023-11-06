By afaqs! news bureau
Media

Saudi Arabia eyes big stake in IPL: Report

Saudi Arabia is interested in acquiring a significant stake in the IPL that could be valued at $30 billion.

Saudi Arabia has expressed an interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a Bloomberg report. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's advisers have reportedly spoken to Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion.

Saudi Arabia has also proposed investing as much as $5 billion into the league and help lead an expansion into other countries. These talks were held when the crown prince visited India in September, the report said.

BCCI - Indian Premier LeagueSaudi Arabia