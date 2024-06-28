Self-declaration mandate hits publishers and media houses as brands pause new ads

“When it comes to programmatic ads, we also don’t know who the advertiser is. It’s all based on personalisation. An average publisher makes almost 50-70% of revenue from programmatic ads. We make almost 30% from programmatic ads. However, if the situation continues as it is, advertisers will be scared, and a law-abiding advertiser may also pull out because, in most instances, platforms like Facebook and Google create those ads on the go. Millions of creatives are released everyday, how is one expected to declare the all," he states.